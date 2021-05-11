Get a better gaming view with Asus’ 16:10 ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop

Powerful gaming laptops come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but even so, here’s an uncommon one: the newly-revealed Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has a 16:10 display, which is a little taller than your average laptop aspect ratio. That might make this a more ideal hybrid notebook: one that you can use for productivity or creative needs on one hand, and serious on-the-go gaming on the other. It’s also a dazzlingly crisp 16in WQHD panel with a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, plus they’re packing it with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU within. In other words, it’s sure to be a monster of a notebook that you can throw pretty much any game or app at, although we’re sure it won’t be cheap either. There’s no word yet on price, but it should roll out by the end of this quarter.