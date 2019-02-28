Samsung details new camera-focused Galaxy A range

Samsung is bolstering its mid-tier range of smartphones with the new Galaxy A Series. The company is rolling out two new handsets, the Galaxy A50 and A30, that prioritise premium camera tech, powerful fast-charging batteries, and sharp AMOLED Infinity-U displays. They're also made of 'Glasstic', which sounds marginally better than 'Plass'. The A50 packs a triple camera comprising a 25MP main snapper, 8MP ultra wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the A30 has two rear cameras - a 16MP main lens and 5MP wide angle - as well as a 16MP front-facing cam. We're looking forward to seeing how how the A50 and A30 perform when they eventually hit shelves, though we've no idea when that'll actually be.