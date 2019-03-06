The Oppo F11 Pro is a heavy-duty snapper that bins the notch

Oppo has unveiled the latest member of its flagship family, and it looks like a bargain. The F11 Pro ($350) is an all-round stunner, but the star of the show is undoubtedly the phone's impressive camera setup. Doing away with the notch (because that's so 2018) the F11 pro instead features a 16MP front-facing camera that rises out of the Oppo's bezel-less body, helping maintain the phone's minimal aesthetic while also looking rather swish. On the back you'll find a 48MP + 5MP dual camera that combines a large image sensor and aperture with AI processing to deliver crisp, high-res shots come day or night. Bundle all that camera tech together with a 6.5 inch panoramic screen, 4000mAh battery, 2.1 GHz P70 processor, and 64GB of storage, and you're onto a real winner.