Motorola's Moto G6 does a pretty good flagship smartphone for a much lower price

Let’s say you want a shiny new smartphone, but you actually want some cash leftover for gig tickets and Pringles. You could do a lot worse than opting for the Moto G phone, the newest of which has just launched in even-sunnier-than-here Brazil. The G6, slightly confusingly, comes in three variants. Priciest of the bunch is the G6 Plus (£269), which features a 5.9”, 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD display. It has curved 3D glass back, as does the slightly smaller G6 (£219). Both phones also sport 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, but the G6 Plus trumps its little bro in the battery life and processor departments, the G6 Plus getting a Snapdragon 630 as opposed to the regular G6’s Snapdragon 450. For those on a really tight budget, there’s also the G6 Play (£169), which has a lower-res 5.7” screen, a single 12MP rear camera, and a whopping 4,000mAh battery. All three models will be available from May 2.