Honor's new 7C is metal budget marvel with a dual camera

Would you rather jet away somewhere sunny than shell out for the latest flagship phone? The brand new Honor 7C has your name on it. An absolute steal at £169.99, this budget-friendly blower crams a host of admirable specs into its metal frame. You get a dual lens camera with 13MP and 2MP, an ample 5.99in and the same Face Unlock tech seen in Huawei’s recent P20 Pro phones. Just point the handset’s 8MP selfie camera towards your mug, it’ll recognise what it’s looking at and unlock your phone. Not bad for something that’s going for less than a fifth of a price of the iPhone X. Maybe that summer trip to Malaga isn’t quite off the cards yet after all.