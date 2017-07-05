Genio is the cheapest way to get military-grade phone encryption

Being held to ransom over your obsession with cat memes is just one of the terrifying risks that comes with getting your smartphone hacked. Defending your tech against such tragedy has generally carried a pretty hefty price tag - but not for much longer. Silicon Valley’s security expert Macate has unveiled Genio, a mid-range smartphone for the cyber secure. It’ll do for globetrotters, too, thanks to automatic tracking that delivers the highest grade of encryption legally allowed in the country you’re in. Priced at £249, it’s a good deal cheaper than similar options, leaving you and your browser history in reasonably priced peace.