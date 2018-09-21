The Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s first triple-camera smartphone

What’s better than two cameras? A free snowboarding holiday of course. But also - three cameras, which is what you’ll get if you pick up Samsung’s new Galaxy A7 mid-ranger. That arsenal is comprised of a 24MP f/1.7 main camera, an 8MP f/2.4 120-degree wide-angle lens and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. Combined, you get better performance in all lighting conditions, while bokeh can be adjusted on portraits. You’ll also find a 24MP snapper on the front. The all-glass Galaxy A7 sports a 6in Super AMOLED display, a 3,300 mAh battery, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and an Octa Core chipset. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side, Dolby Atmos support, and even a Bixby appearance. You’ll be able to pick one up in a range of snazzy colours soon, but no word on release date or price yet.