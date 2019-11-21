Apple has added a dedicated camera button to its new Smart Battery Cases

Apple has bolstered its accessories range with updated versions of its Smart Battery Cases ($129) for the iPhone 11, i Phone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max. The revamped range promises to increase the battery life of those respective handsets by up to 50 percent, and also features a new dedicated camera button that can be used to instantly launch the Camera app, take photos, and record videos. It's a neat addition that'll ensure you never miss an all-important photo opportunity, and thanks to that extra battery life you should have enough juice to Instagram and Snapchat all night long. Better yet, the new cases are also compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, which should make filling 'em back up an absolute doddle. Isn't modern life grand?