Shine is an Alexa-enabled smart toilet gadget that wants to make your loo safer

When it comes to home tech, augmenting your toilet probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But Shine (£81) has a cunning plan to drag your toilet into the 21st century. After a quick install involving a couple of sensors, tap water, and an eco-friendly cleaning pod, Shine will clean and deodorise your loo with chemical-free electrolysed water. And because every piece of kit now needs an AI, Shine has one, too. Sam monitors your water line, warns of potential leaks, and can detect problems and have a repair kit sent your way. And for when you want to pretend you’re living in the future, you can even have AI Alexa ask AI Sam to clean your toilet. Who needs jetpacks and flying cars now?