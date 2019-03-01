Robotic lawnmowers don’t come more extreme than Husqvarna’s Automower 435X AWD

If you’re looking for an excuse not to cut the grass, buying a house with a garden that’s as steep as a ski jump should do the job. Not only that, but it gives you an excuse to buy one of Husqvarna’s new all-wheel-drive robotic Automowers. The 435X AWD (£4299) can cope with inclines of up to 70% and areas as large as 3500m², with special ultrasonic object detection onboard that’ll slow it down if it senses a rogue ski jumper nearby. With Amazon Alexa and Google Home support, you don’t even have to go outside to get it going, or you can control it all from Husqvarna’s AutoMower Connect app. And if a nefarious mountain climber tries to make off with it, built-in GPS means it’ll always ping you its location so you can retrieve it.