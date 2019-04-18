The Narwal is the world's first self-cleaning robot mop and vacuum

Who cleans the cleaners? It's an age old question that's puzzled philosophers since the dawn of time, and tech startup Narwal Robotics might've finally discovered the answer. The company has just created the world's first self-cleaning robot mop and vacuum, meaning you can now buy a robot that'll clean your house before cleaning itself. The little bot will zip around your home doing the lord's work, before automatically checking into its base station so its ultra-fine microfibre mop can get sprayed, scraped and squeezed on the washboard. Once its done, it'll head back out into the wilderness for another mopping spree. What a star! The Narwal is currently seeking funding through Kickstarter, and has already breezed past its target goal.