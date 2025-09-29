Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition is a slice of retro-futuristic fun

Seiko has joined forces with Bamford Watch Department for the first time, creating a watch that’s equal parts heritage and imagination. The Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition (SRPL95) takes inspiration from George Bamford’s vision of a “journey to paradise” and reinterprets Seiko’s classic SKX series with a bold retro-futuristic twist.

The design blends two eras of Seiko’s sports archive – the rugged SKX divers of the 1980s and the original 5 Sports models of the 1960s.

Up front, a translucent blue skeleton dial nods to the ocean, complete with retro-style indexes and hands lifted straight from the ’80s.

Neon accents run across the dial, bezel, and strap, glowing vividly under black light, while Seiko’s Lumibrite coating ensures maximum visibility in low light.

The bezel itself is archive-inspired but reimagined with a lustrous modern finish.

True to Bamford’s style, the details are subtle but everywhere: the Bamford name appears at 6 o’clock, on the caseback, and stamped on the NATO strap’s metal loop.

Even the special-edition box is part of the story, channelling Seiko’s 1960s packaging with added Bamford branding.

On the technical side, it’s pure Seiko 5 Sports. The 42.5mm case houses the in-house 4R36 automatic movement with day-date, hacking seconds, and 100m of water resistance. A unidirectional bezel and NATO strap keep it practical, while the bright styling makes it one of the more fun Seiko 5 Sports models in years.

The watch is limited to 2025 pieces and will be available worldwide (but the UK allocation is expected to be very slim). Here, it’ll be sold exclusively at Seiko’s Bond Street boutique in London and through the official UK Seiko online store.

Priced at £400 (approx. US$530), pre-orders are open now, with deliveries scheduled from 1 October. Pre-orders will be dispatched first, and if any pieces remain, they’ll go on general sale.

