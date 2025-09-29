Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition is a slice of retro-futuristic fun

Hot StuffNewsWatchesSeiko
Hot Stuff, News

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition is a slice of retro-futuristic fun

Seiko’s first-ever collab with Bamford delivers a neon-lit, retro-futuristic Seiko 5 Sports that’s taking us back to the future

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition on wrist

Seiko has joined forces with Bamford Watch Department for the first time, creating a watch that’s equal parts heritage and imagination. The Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition (SRPL95) takes inspiration from George Bamford’s vision of a “journey to paradise” and reinterprets Seiko’s classic SKX series with a bold retro-futuristic twist.

The design blends two eras of Seiko’s sports archive – the rugged SKX divers of the 1980s and the original 5 Sports models of the 1960s.

Up front, a translucent blue skeleton dial nods to the ocean, complete with retro-style indexes and hands lifted straight from the ’80s.

Neon accents run across the dial, bezel, and strap, glowing vividly under black light, while Seiko’s Lumibrite coating ensures maximum visibility in low light.

The bezel itself is archive-inspired but reimagined with a lustrous modern finish.

True to Bamford’s style, the details are subtle but everywhere: the Bamford name appears at 6 o’clock, on the caseback, and stamped on the NATO strap’s metal loop.

Even the special-edition box is part of the story, channelling Seiko’s 1960s packaging with added Bamford branding.

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition on black background

On the technical side, it’s pure Seiko 5 Sports. The 42.5mm case houses the in-house 4R36 automatic movement with day-date, hacking seconds, and 100m of water resistance. A unidirectional bezel and NATO strap keep it practical, while the bright styling makes it one of the more fun Seiko 5 Sports models in years.

The watch is limited to 2025 pieces and will be available worldwide (but the UK allocation is expected to be very slim). Here, it’ll be sold exclusively at Seiko’s Bond Street boutique in London and through the official UK Seiko online store.

Priced at £400 (approx. US$530), pre-orders are open now, with deliveries scheduled from 1 October. Pre-orders will be dispatched first, and if any pieces remain, they’ll go on general sale.

Liked this? Swatch adds to its Neon watch collection, and I’m having trouble picking a favourite

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech