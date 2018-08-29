Second time lucky for Skagen's Falster 2

Skagen’s original Falster was less smart and more watch – but this successor wants to prove that it’s more than just a pretty face. While the circular design hasn’t changed drastically, the Falster 2 is fully waterproof and comes with an extra pair of programmable buttons either side of the one where the crown would normally be, plus there’s now GPS onboard, a heart-rate monitor and NFC. Some might say it’s merely catching up with the rest but it’s still one of the best-looking smartwatches out there, and with prices that start at £269, this sleek slice of wrist candy could well tempt fans of Google's Wear OS away from Samsung’s soon-to-be-released Galaxy Watch.