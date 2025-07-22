Nothing’s new CMF Watch 3 Pro is a serious fitness tracker at a surprisingly low price

Looking for a new fitness tracker to slap on your wrist? There are plenty of options to pick from, but they often run pretty expensive. If you’re looking for a more budget option, fitness features are often to first to be left behind. But the new Watch 3 Pro from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF takes a different approach.

This smartwatch is less than $100/£100, but takes fitness tracking seriously. It adds plenty of new health-focused features and tech to act the part. Plus, it looks rather smart on your wrist.

CMF’s new budget smartwatch is ideal for the everyday lot and casual runners, packing specs that wouldn’t look out of place on something twice the price. Dual-band GPS promises proper route tracking, a fancy new four-channel heart rate sensor offers improved accuracy, and AI-driven coaching supposedly adapts to your fitness level. Throw in over 130 sports modes and you’ve got a fitness tracking cocktail that seems suspiciously well thought out.

There’s also a decent helping of smarts here. The Watch 3 Pro can chat with ChatGPT should you want to, takes voice notes and transcribes them, and delivers a daily feed of curated news. You can even make Bluetooth calls and use gesture shortcuts, while receiving notifications from your phone. I also appreciate the addition of a second mic for better call clarity.

Looks-wise, CMF has gone for the whole minimalist-industrial thing again. The watch comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and a very loud Orange, with a metal case that doesn’t scream budget. There’s also a bigger, better AMOLED screen with thinner bezels – apparently offering 10% more screen than the previous model. You can pick from over 120 custom watch faces, including the ability to slap a video on your wrist if that’s your style.

Battery life’s no slouch either. CMF reckons you’ll get up to 13 days out of it, or around 4.5 if you’ve got everything turned on and glowing. Charging is a 99-minute affair, which is oddly specific, but impressive nonetheless.

The best part is that you get all this for only $99/£99/€99. You can order it today directly from Nothing and third-party retailers. It’s coming to even more countries later in the year.