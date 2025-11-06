KEF Coda W Bluetooth speakers offer the best of both worlds

Back in 1971, KEF’s range of Coda speakers brought hi-fi sound to the masses – and it might just have pulled off the same trick again with the KEF Coda W.

More affordable than KEF’s other active stereo systems such as the LSX II LT and LS50 Wireless II, the Coda W still has 100W of amplification inside each speaker to drive the 5.25in Uni-Q drivers, which combine the woofer and tweeter in one in an effort to sound more natural.

There’s no Wi-Fi but you do get Bluetooth 5.4 with support for both aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs, and if you fancy a bit of the sound of the ‘70s it has a built-in phono pre-amplifier so you can hook up a turntable and spin your vinyl copy of Steely Dan’s Can’t Buy a Thrill.

There are RCA and optical connections for other hi-fi gear, while a USB-C port gives you a high-quality connection for a computer. There’s even an HDMI ARC input in case you want to connect your TV.

There are basic controls on top of the primary speaker but you’ll probably spend most of your time interacting with them via the KEF Connect mobile app. A three-metre cable is included to connect the two speakers together, but if you want to position them further apart KEF will sell you an eight-metre version instead.

The original Kodas came in walnut, teak and white, but you get more options here: Vintage Burgundy, Nickel Grey, Moss Green, Midnight Blue, and Dark Titanium. No matter which colour you opt for you’ll pay $1000/£799 for a pair.