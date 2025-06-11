JBL’s multi-talented new soundbar does more than just home cinema

I think that I might have found one of my favourite new soundbars. JBL’s newest Bar model (the 1300MK2) isn’t just built for movies – though it’s clearly ready to knock your popcorn over with bass.

Rather than just living in your home cinema, it’s multi-talented, and more than ready to act as a speaker for any situation. JBL has essentially taken every shiny bit of tech it could find in the audio department and stuffed it into one very sleek bar.

You get Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound, thanks to six up-firing drivers. It also throws in a dual 8-inch subwoofer with AI Sound Boost – a feature that lets you turn up the volume without distorting things. And of course, SmartDetails makes its debut too, which, means you’ll hear every creaky floorboard and whispered threat with eerie precision.

But the real party trick is a set of detachable wireless speakers. You can plonk them behind you for instant surround sound in your living room, or unclip them and wander off with a Bluetooth speaker. JBL’s betting big on versatility here, and I think it’s one of this soundbar’s biggest selling points. The JBL One Platform holds the whole thing together, letting you stream hi-res audio, fine-tune with a 7-band EQ, and fire up playlists with a single tap.

Now, if the 1300MK2 is a bit too much for you, or you’re not keen on dropping the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP, JBL’s got other options. The 1000MK2 drops to two up-firing drivers and a 10-inch sub but keeps the detachable speaker magic. The 800MK2 leans into virtual Dolby Atmos in a more compact build. And if you’re just starting out, the 500MK2 and 300MK2 are your entry-level picks – still capable, still immersive, just less likely to upset your downstairs neighbours.

The JBL Bar 1300MK2 lands in September 2025, and will be available directly from JBL. The rest of the line-up – the 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2 and 300MK2 – hit shelves this June. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but given the spec sheet, don’t expect the 1300MK2 to come cheap.