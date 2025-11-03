I didn’t think I needed another mini retro console – until I saw the Vectrex Mini

When The Vectrex arrived in 1982, it felt like it had beamed in from the future. Unique then – and still today – as the only home console with a vector display, it served up pin-sharp glowing graphics on a vertically oriented CRT taken from a Samsung oscilloscope. Alas, the price tag also seemed imported from the future. The Vectrex was a commercial flop and production was halted after just 18 months. But now it’s back – in miniature form as the Vectrex Mini.

Yes, this is yet another mini console, but the Vectrex still looks like nothing else. It’s also unique in that so many people wanted one back in the day, but almost no one actually had one. And even those who do own a Vectrex now struggle to keep the fragile original hardware running.

No such worries with the Vectrex Mini, which blends old-school charm and modern hardware. The most obvious change, aside from it being half size, is the lack of a CRT. Instead, there’s a 5in OLED screen that the makers promise is “perfect for the sharpness of vector games” and that allows you to “adjust the glow effect to capture the magic of the original CRT”. What you do still get are the physical overlays, which add splashes of colour to the otherwise monochrome action.

Glow of approval

Play

With any mini console, though, it’s ultimately all about the games. You get 12 built-in here, which might sound stingy until you remember the entire original Vectrex library stretched to just 29 titles. And that takes into account the built-in Mine Storm. The Mini includes a fixed version of that classic, plus Bedlam, Hyperchase, Cosmic Chasm, Spinball, Rip Off, Spike and more. If your own favourite isn’t included, you can add it via micro SD, which also unlocks access to the hundreds of homebrew Vectrex titles made over the years. (You’ll have to make your own overlays, though!)

There are plenty of control options too. The bundled Bluetooth controller is a pint-sized take on the original, but you can plug a full-sized 1980s one into the DB-9 port. Prefer something more modern? There’s a USB-A port for gamepads too. And in another nod to the modern world, connect the Vectrex Mini to Wi-Fi and it’ll double as the coolest desktop clock imaginable, displaying the time and local weather in glowing vector form.

As a child of the 1980s, I always loved the idea of a Vectrex more than the impractical and unaffordable reality. The Vectrex Mini changes all that. It looks the part, doesn’t take up acres of space and offers plenty of flexibility. Best of all, with this take on the Vectrex, I won’t always need an electrician on standby to repair a fragile vintage CRT.

The Vectrex Mini is crowdfunding on Kickstarter now, priced £139/$185. Early bird deals and limited editions are available. Shipping is expected in Q4 2026.