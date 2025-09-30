Hamilton teams up with Call of Duty for a limited-edition Khaki Field Automatic

Hamilton is stepping onto the digital battlefield with its latest watch release – a limited-edition Khaki Field Automatic created in collaboration with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The Swiss watchmaker has long been known for weaving its timepieces into films and games (such as Interstellar, Dune and Death Stranding 2), and now it’s taking that knack for detail into one of the world’s biggest first-person shooters.

This isn’t Hamilton’s first foray into video games, but it is the biggest yet. The brand’s rugged Khaki Field Automatic 38mm plays a starring role on the wrist of Axel Vermaak, a character in Black Ops 7. Players will be able to spot the watch in action during missions – and, if they’re quick enough, strap the very same model onto their own wrist in real life.

The watch itself stays true to Hamilton’s military-inspired roots. The stainless steel case and black dial echo the stealthy tone of the Black Ops world, while Super-LumiNova-coated hands ensure readability in low light – whether you’re out on a late-night hike or deep into a covert mission on screen.

A khaki green NATO strap doubles down on the tactical edge, and the H-10 automatic movement packs a hefty 80-hour power reserve.

Flip the watch over and you’ll find a caseback engraved with the Black Ops 7 icon, a detail designed for fans who want something that ties directly back to the franchise.

Each piece also comes in exclusive packaging, a nod to the “limited” run of just 5000 units worldwide.

By working directly with developers, Hamilton is blurring the line between physical craftsmanship and digital storytelling. I think it’s a really clever way of embedding horology into modern entertainment, a strategy Hamilton has already had great success with.

Perhaps best of all, slotting the Khaki Field into Black Ops 7 doesn’t feel forced; it feels natural. And for players, it’s a small but satisfying way to mirror their virtual alter ego in the real world.

The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Special Edition is available now, priced at US$975 / £790, and limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide.

Liked this? Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition is a slice of retro-futuristic fun