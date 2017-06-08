This toughened wash bag keeps your camping kit and clutter in check

Even hardened camping fans can find the fuss and faff of keeping toiletries organised more chore than charming after a week away from a proper bathroom. Cut the frustration with this spacious Dopp Kit (£55) from tent-makers Heimplanet. Despite its diminutive proportions, you’ll find plenty of clever compartments crammed within its unfolding ballistic nylon shell, while an in-built hanger means you needn’t worry about dropping the soap (as long as the campsite shower has a hook). Stuffed full of your smellies and scrubs, its mesh nets and zip-closures will stay sorted - even when the rest of your gear is strewn about your canvas abode.