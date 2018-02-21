Optoma’s UHD300X projector does 4K and HDR for a relatively low asking price

With a certain football tournament on the not-so-distant horizon, anyone not making the trip to Russia is going to want the optimum viewing experience - especially if they can’t be bothered with pub queues. A 4K projector ticks all the boxes, but cost is the usually the barrier. Enter Optoma’s UHD300X, which at £1,399.99 might be the cheapest way to get a 4K UHD cinema in your living room. HDR-compatible, it beams images with 2200 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 250,000:1 contrast. Vertical lens shift makes positioning the projector faff-free, and the two HDMI ports support the HDCP 2.2 standard. All of this would be useless if you were living in constant fear of the projector conking out mid-movie, but a 10,000-hour lamp life might even see you through most of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Pre-order now.