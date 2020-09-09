Lego’s 3187-piece Mos Eisley Cantina puts a detailed brick-built hive of scum and villainy right on your desk

Previous Lego incarnations of Mos Eisley Cantina barely had enough room for an argument about whether Han or Greedo shot first*. Not Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina (£319.99, available 1 October). This gargantuan 3187-piece set of the iconic Star Wars location makes for an impressive half-metre wide/deep display piece. Suitably, the buildings are a little rough, with detailed pockmarked walls and heaps of brick-built sand surrounding them. Remove the roof and you can have a slew of Lego minifigs (including first-timers Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan and Garindan) to act out scenes, while breathing in hidden gems like the ‘wanted’ poster featuring everyone’s favourite droid duo. And when our heroes realise it’s a good time to scarper, they can make use of two landspeeders or an obliging plastic dewback. (* It was Han. End of.)