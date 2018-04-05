JVC has a crack at the ‘affordable’ 4K projector market with the LX-UH1

Gone are days when 4K HDR projectors carried exclusively terrifying price tags. While the term ‘affordable’ is relative in this space, we’ve seen devices from Optoma and BenQ that clock in well under the £2k mark. That’s not bad for a stupidly high-res cinema in your front room. At £2,500, JVC’s own 4K HDR DLP projector isn’t the cheapest you’ll find, but for that you get 2,000 lumens of brightness, vertical and horizontal lens-shift, HDR10 support and a 100,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. There are two HDMI inputs, one of which features the full speed/full spec HDCP2.2 standard, which means it’ll get on just fine with your 4K UHD Blu-rays. Pick up the LX-UH1 from next month.