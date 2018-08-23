Holy flying Hasselblad! Mavic 2 Pro is DJI’s hottest camera drone yet

Looking to buy a drone that delivers pro-level aerial footage but doesn’t cost a pro-level price? Then you’ll want to ponder DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro quadcopter (£1,299, available now), which comes with a 20MP camera developed in conjunction with Swedish photography legends Hasselblad. With an adjustable aperture, 1in sensor size and support for 4K resolutions, 10-bit HDR and the editor-friendly Dlog-M colour profile. The folding design isn’t as pocket-friendly as the similar-shaped Mavic Air, but there’s more battery life, more range and that all-important camera, plus sensors on all sides to prevent collisions. We haven’t seen anything like it for the price, so we’re itching to take it to the skies ourselves – look out for a full review as soon as we can lay our hands on one. Oh, and the company launched the Mavic 2 Zoom alongside it (£1,099, available now), a similar-shaped drone with an optical zoom-equipped camera – just not a Hasselblad one.