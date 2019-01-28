DockCase gives your Mac extra ports by welding them to its charger

Apple’s current notebooks are light in terms of weight, but also ports. Not keen on USB-C? Tough. Need more than one or two ports? It’s dongle time! Well, unless you grab a DockCase (from $15), that is. This cunning contraption attaches to your existing power adapter, and in doing so instantly increases your scope for plugging stuff in. There are versions for each flavour of Mac laptop. These range from a three-port take (USB-C; USB-A; 4K HDMI) for the smaller MacBook and 13in MacBook Air, all the way up to five-port options for the 15in MacBook Pro. Don’t care about plugging things in after all? Grab the charging-only version instead (‘MC’), for keeping all your various devices juiced up.