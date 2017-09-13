Apple waves goodbye to cables with AirPower charging pad

We’ll forgive you for being so mesmerised by the iPhone X’s bezel and button-hating OLED display that the other announcements at yesterday’s Apple event kind of passed you by. But one of the important features coming to all next-gen iPhones is wireless charging. Of course, it’s rocking up fashionably late to this particular party, but in typical Apple fashion we were treated to a grand reveal of a brand new product called AirPower. A multi-device charging mat, AirPower simultaneously juices up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods. Like Samsung’s devices, it will support speedy Qi wireless charging, but immediate upgraders will have to wait until 2018 to get their hands on one.