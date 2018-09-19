The miniaturised PlayStation Classic will arrive in time for Christmas

It was bound to happen. Nintendo’s decision to put two of its iconic consoles through the tumble dryer has paid off big time, so it’s no surprise that Sony now wants a slice of the nostalgia pie. Arriving December 3, the PlayStation Classic is 45% smaller than the original machine, which is nearly 25 years old, but otherwise looks pretty much the same. The two bundled controllers haven’t changed either. The PlayStation Classic comes with an HDMI cable and features 20 pre-loaded games, including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, R4 Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. We await the full lineup, but we're already picturing Metal Gear Solid and a Buck's Fizz on Christmas morning.