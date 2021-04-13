The latest addition to the Nintendo Switch Lite colours is blue, but we know what you’re thinking

Given the incredible and apparently unrelenting popularity of the Nintendo Switch over the last 12 months or so, it’s no surprise that Nintendo has announced a new colour for the Switch Lite. Launching next month is a blue version of the smaller, handheld-only Switch, adding to the current options of coral, turquoise, yellow and grey. Nintendo is going with blue, but we (and we’re not the only ones) would argue that it’s very much on the purple borderline, which means this Switch Lite gets closer than any before it to the GameCube-coloured model we really, really want. Either way, it’s very attractive, and can be yours for £200 on May 7.