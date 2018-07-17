Cut the cord on your retro gamepads with 8BitDo’s DIY kits

Now it’s given us a wireless homage to just about every old school controller you have boxed away somewhere in a cupboard, 8BitDo has decided to let you mod your originals. Got an old NES, SNES or Mega Drive pad lying around? With its respective DIY Mod Kit, you can make it wireless and compatible with devices running Windows, Android, macOS and Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch and Raspberry Pi. All you need to do is replace the original circuit board (PCB) with 8BitDo’s, and you’ve got a cordless, rechargeable controller suitable for 2018. Of course, you’ll have to be prepared to open it up first, but everything you need is included, and you won’t have to do any soldering. Each kit costs $19.99 and they’re available to buy now.