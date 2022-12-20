Fred Perry and Pro-Ject’s collab delivers unique record deck

We see plenty of weird and wonderful collaborations hit the shelves. Lego rarely misses a collab opportunity, reality personalities have started releasing headphones, and watchmakers partnering with puzzles. Up next on the cards is Fred Perry and Pro-Ject, with the two brands collaborating for a rather unique record deck. While it’s not donned in the latest Perry clobber, the deck is rather easy on the eyes.

Looking to Pro-Ject’s existing Essential III and Debut Carbon EVO players, the new Fred Perry collab kicks design up a gear. You’ll find a slick, stylish, minimalistic deck with three colour options based on original Perry-wear: Maroon/White/Ice, White/Ice/Navy, and Black/Champagne. The clothing brand’s iconic laurel wreath sits atop the acrylic platter mat. Ex-tennis player and fashion head himself, Fred Perry, described the deck as “the best-dressed player of my time”.

You spin my head right round, right round.

This premium turntable packs a built-in adjustable phono pre-amp, pre-set aluminium tonearm, and pre-installed Ortofon OM 10 cartridge with an elliptical diamond stylus. You can adjust the speed between 33 and 45RPM using the external belt drive. There’s also a clear plastic cover included, for added protection. Expect Pro-Ject’s signature high-quality sound for tunes as slick as the deck looks.

Fancy adorning your music set up with arguably the most fashionable deck around? The Fred Perry x Pro-Ject collab can be yours for £450. It’s available to order directly from Fred Perry, so you can sling it in your basket alongside the clothing brand’s latest get-up.