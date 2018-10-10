The Dyson Airwrap hair styler makes heat-free hair curling possible

Using a curling iron can be tricky sometimes. Unless you have heat resistant skin, wrapping your hair around a very hot tong can be risky business if you’re not careful. But Dyson has entered the hair curling scene with its new, decidedly sophisticated Dyson Airwrap hair styler. As this is Dyson we’re talking about, the Airwrap is powered by Dyson’s digital V9 motor to create an air propelled vortex that wraps hair into effortless ringlets. Your hair does have to be damp in order for the styling to last, but all the Airwrap sets include a pre-styling dryer to help you get your hair to optimum styling condition. There are 3 sets available online with various attachments included, which vary from £449-£399.