Devialet Gemini II promises big sound in a small package

High-end wireless headphones are suddenly all the rage, with over-ear models getting most of the attention – but French audio specialists Devialet have something a little smaller in mind. The new Devialet Gemini II true wireless in-ears are aimed squarely at the luxury listening crowd, with the styling – and price – to match its lofty sound quality claims.

The firm’s second stab at a pair of noise-cancelling earphones are even easier on the eye than the original Devialet Gemini, with a much more compact charging case to keep the buds fully fuelled between listening sessions. That’s doubly true if you step up to the special Opera de Paris special edition, which adds 22-carat gold plating. Matte Black and Iconic White models are a little less bling-tastic.

Noise cancelling has been upgraded substantially, with dynamic adjustment taking background noise, sound leakage inside your ear canals and the general shape of your ear into account. Dual mics work with Devialet’s Internal Delay Compensation (IDC) tech to guarantee there’s no unwanted feedback or cancellation delay , and gain Active Wind Reduction (AWR – Devialet likes its acronyms). A mix of software algorithms, wind-busting materials and clever placement of the microphones promise to cut down on background bluster even on gusty days. Bone conduction sensors also help the mics keep your voice clear when making phone calls.

Inside, each bud has a titanium-coated 10mm custom driver delivering clean and clear audio. Gemini II pairs over Bluetooth 5.2 and supports the aptX codec for higher quality listening. Multipoint connectivity lets you have two devices paired at once. A refreshed smartphone companion app also gives greater customisation over the on-ear touch controls.

They’re IPX4 resistant, so sweat and short rainy spells don’t spell disaster, and should have enough battery to last for five hours of listening at a time. The case can boost that total to 22 hours.

The Devialet Gemini II is available to buy right now, directly from the Devialet website and retail stores. Expect to pay $450/£399 for the Matte Black and Iconic White models, or $650/£599 for the Opéra de Paris edition.

