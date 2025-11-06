Casio’s G-Shock Ring Watch is now available, and it’s the toughest ring you’ll ever wear

Casio’s latest creation proves there’s still room to surprise, even after four decades of G-Shock innovation and rugged watches. The DWN-5600, also known as the ‘G-Shock Nano’, is a full-featured G-Shock watch shrunk to ring size, and it’s now available to buy.

The G-Shock Nano was announced last month, and it’s everything you’d expect from the brand’s toughest line, only miniaturised to an almost ridiculous degree.

At about one-tenth the size of the original DW-5600, this tiny timepiece manages to squeeze in genuine G-Shock DNA. It’s shock-resistant, waterproof to 20 bar, and houses a fully functional digital module that displays the time, dual time, date, and stopwatch.

There’s even a pulsing light that glows softly at preset times, which makes it feel more like fun jewellery than rugged watchmaking.

Casio’s first digital Ring Watches were a runaway success, selling out within hours of launch and quickly becoming collector gold. The original Ring Watches fetched impressive mark-ups on eBay, a clear sign that this mash-up of nostalgia and novelty struck a chord with fans.

The new G-Shock Nano looks set to repeat that story, appealing to everyone from serious collectors to casual buyers who just want something different and fun.

Casio hasn’t cut corners on build quality either. The intricate bezel, buttons, buckle, and case back are crafted with the same attention to detail as a full-sized watch, using glass fibre-reinforced resin and stainless steel for strength. The result is a ring that feels as solid as it looks.

The Nano is adjustable from roughly 48mm to 82mm, it should fit both skinny and sausage fingers.

There’s also a nod to sustainability: the case, bezel, and band are made using bio-based resin (similar to the MoonSwatch), helping reduce environmental impact without compromising toughness.

Each model arrives in a collector-style octagonal box, complete with a silicone stand shaped like the G-Shock “G” and a velvet drawstring bag for good measure.

Available in black (DWN-5600-1), red (DWN-5600-4), and yellow (DWN-5600-9), the G-Shock Nano is priced at £79.90 in the UK.

If you’re in the US, you can register your interest on Casio’s website.

Liked this? TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 review: two weeks on the wrist with TAG’s newest smartwatch