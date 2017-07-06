This wheel hub makes your pedalling ten times more powerful

A red disc that makes you ten times more powerful sounds like the sort of thing your nan said to stay away from at University - but this one’s no sugar-coated swallowable. No, Superpedestrian’s new Copenhagen Wheel (US$1499) makes any bike into an e-bike - and gives your thighs a much-needed friend. Born out of MIT, it’s not the first time we’ve seen efforts to bring the Wheel to the mass market, but Superpedestrian reckons this version is more refined. It’ll seamlessly amplify ‘minute motions’ to make every part of your ride that much easier, while the smartphone partner app allows you to control how much boost you get (or turn the wheel into a resistance disc for added torture).