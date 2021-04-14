Spotify's limited-edition Car Thing is a smart music player you can slap on your dash

Spotify has released a new smart music player for cars that'll make pumping up the jam while you're cruising down the M60 a breeze. The tablet-like device is called the 'Car Thing' - which is either a marketing masterstroke or faux pas depending on how you view alarmingly twee naming conventions - and it's an all-in-one doodah for delivering tunes, news, podcasts, playlists, and more while you're at the wheel. Car Thing will link straight to your Spotify premium account (so there's no need to connect your phone), and can be controlled using the steering dial, touchscreen, or voice commands. A simple 'Hey Spotify' will wake up the little tyke, letting you control playback and request albums, playlists, artists, and more with a quick flex of your vocal cords. The touchscreen display will show you what's playing and what's in your library along with any voice search results, and offers another way to control your tunes. As for the dial, that's designed to let users easily curate and edit playlists on the fly. Car Thing will connect to your cherished whip by way of a 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth, and is currently being rolled out in the U.S. on an invite-only basis. There's no word on a UK release, but we're doing our best to will it into existance.