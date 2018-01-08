The screen's the dream for Byton's future-freindly SUV

Normally you should take concept cars with a liberal pinch of salt, but if anyone can deliver on crazy promises, it’s Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld. Not only does he have the best name for a car designer, he’s also the man behind the BMW i8. Byton’s concept SUV might not look quite as radical from the outside, but take a look inside and you’ll spot an Android tablet built into the steering wheel - which can stream video when the car is in autonomous mode. The entire dashboard is one big screen, beaming live feeds from side cameras - which are so much cooler than traditional wing mirrors. A 250 mile electric range for the real wheel drive, 71kWh version and 325 miles for the AWD, 95kWh model sound pretty realistic, so here’s hoping the interior makes the jump from concept to reality. It will be launching in China next year for ¥300,000 (about US$45,000), and could come to the rest of the world in 2020.