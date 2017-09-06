Orbea's Gain D40 is an electric bike in stealth mode

Most e-bikes bolt a whacking great battery pack to a frame and call it a day, but Orbea has gone for the subtle approach for its new Gain range. A super-slim 250wh battery is stealthily fitted inside the frame, and hooked up to an equally hidden 250w motor inside the rear hub. All the electronic gubbins is so carefully hidden you'd think it was just another commute-friendly cycle, but poke the power button and suddenly you're good for 75km of assisted range. Pop a spare battery in the bottle holder and you'll manage 250km before running out of juice, so weekend warriors are covered too. With only 3.5kg of extra heft, the miniscule motor won't weigh you down if you want to pedal solo either. With prices starting from €1799 for the entry-level D40 model, Orbea's e-bike is a heck of a lot cheaper than some of the high-price competition, too. Pre-orders are open now for December delivery.