The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a Hollywood icon reborn

The big screen has immortalised many a car over the years, but you’d be hard-pressed to pick out a movie motor more iconic than the 1968 Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt. 2019 marks 50 years since we first witnessed that famous San Francisco chase scene, and Ford isn’t going to let such a momentous occasion pass by uncelebrated. The special edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be available in just two colours: Shadow Black and - naturally - Highland Green, and you’ll find a white cue ball shift knob in tribute to the original. When it comes to performance, though, the new Bullitt has the edge over the old. Its upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine packs at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque - giving it a top speed of 163mph. And the best bit? When you fire it up the word “Bullitt” appears on the 12in LCD screen. Here’s hoping it eventually makes the trip across the pond.