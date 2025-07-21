This iPad Pro camera rumour may surprise you, but it makes more sense than you think

The latest iPad Pro, complete with OLED display, M4 processor, and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, is fantastic. Five-star fantastic, in fact, since that’s the score it got in our review. But many power users have complained about the tablet’s portrait front-facing camera – the one at the top of the device.

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad switched this out for a landscape one, which makes much more sense when you’re video calling. But it was notably absent on the iPad Pro – until now, allegedly.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Pro could ship with not one but two front-facing cameras – one for both landscape and portrait orientation. It sounds excessive at first, doesn’t it? But the more I think about it, the more I reckon it actually solves one of the iPad’s most quietly annoying quirks.

While having the selfie snapper in landscape orientation makes sense for Zoom calls or other productivity needs – it’s actually more limiting. Angry mod, let me explain. While the portrait-oriented camera meant your eyes weren’t centred or you had to put your iPad at a weird angle, you could still use it in landscape mode. You simply cannot use the landscape-oriented camera in portrait mode. Which sucks for selfies (yes, some people do take them), FaceTime calls, or moving around with the device.

So, Apple giving us the best of both worlds on the next iPad Pro actually makes sense. With two front-facing cameras, the iPad Pro could auto-detect your orientation and pick the right camera to centre your mug – whether you’re FaceTiming, snapping a shameless selfie, or trying not to fall asleep on yet another Zoom call. I think this would feel like a proper quality-of-life upgrade, rather than just another spec sheet filler.

As for the rest of the iPad Pro, we know some other information already. Apple’s expected to shove its shiny new M5 chip into this model, which should bring the usual generational bump in performance and battery life. The rear camera will also likely see a spec bump, and the new device will likely come with iPadOS 26 out of the box. The next iPad Pro is rumoured to launch later this year.