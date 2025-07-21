Stuff

This iPad Pro camera rumour may surprise you, but it makes more sense than you think

Apparently, the next iPad Pro is going to feature two front-facing cameras – with one in both portrait and landscape

The latest iPad Pro, complete with OLED display, M4 processor, and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, is fantastic. Five-star fantastic, in fact, since that’s the score it got in our review. But many power users have complained about the tablet’s portrait front-facing camera – the one at the top of the device.

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad switched this out for a landscape one, which makes much more sense when you’re video calling. But it was notably absent on the iPad Pro – until now, allegedly.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Pro could ship with not one but two front-facing cameras – one for both landscape and portrait orientation. It sounds excessive at first, doesn’t it? But the more I think about it, the more I reckon it actually solves one of the iPad’s most quietly annoying quirks.

While having the selfie snapper in landscape orientation makes sense for Zoom calls or other productivity needs – it’s actually more limiting. Angry mod, let me explain. While the portrait-oriented camera meant your eyes weren’t centred or you had to put your iPad at a weird angle, you could still use it in landscape mode. You simply cannot use the landscape-oriented camera in portrait mode. Which sucks for selfies (yes, some people do take them), FaceTime calls, or moving around with the device.

So, Apple giving us the best of both worlds on the next iPad Pro actually makes sense. With two front-facing cameras, the iPad Pro could auto-detect your orientation and pick the right camera to centre your mug – whether you’re FaceTiming, snapping a shameless selfie, or trying not to fall asleep on yet another Zoom call. I think this would feel like a proper quality-of-life upgrade, rather than just another spec sheet filler.

As for the rest of the iPad Pro, we know some other information already. Apple’s expected to shove its shiny new M5 chip into this model, which should bring the usual generational bump in performance and battery life. The rear camera will also likely see a spec bump, and the new device will likely come with iPadOS 26 out of the box. The next iPad Pro is rumoured to launch later this year.

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home