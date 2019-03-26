Sony RX0 II action cam makes your GoPro look chunky

Action cameras used to be aimed exclusively at people who liked doing extreme things with their weekends. But Sony’s tiny RX0 II isn’t just for those who’d rather go BASE jumping than have a nice brunch. Sure, it’s waterproof up to 10m, dustproof, shockproof up to 2m and crushproof up to 200kg for when there’s gnarly stuff to capture, but there’s also a tilting screen, Soft Skin mode and eye-tracking auto-focus for selfies and portraits that’ll put your phone to shame. Behind the wide-angle Zeiss lens is a 1.0-type stacked 15.3MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor that can capture 4K video, or up to 1000fps slow-mo if you drop the resolution right down to SD. It goes on sale in May, and while there’s no price for the standalone camera yet, you can buy it with the VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip and bracket for £730. Perfect for that brunch-and-BASE-jumping YouTube channel you’ve been meaning to set up.