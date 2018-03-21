ShiftCam 2.0 is an iPhone case with a dozen slide-and-snap lenses for enthusiasts and pros alike

Bolt-on lenses are nothing new in the smartphone world, but ShiftCam (from $49) wants to catch photographers’ eyes with its latest iPhone case. Six lenses (four on iPhone 8) are built into a quick-shift mechanism, giving you speedy access to wide-angle, telephoto, fish-eye and macro shots, without having to juggle clip-on lenses – and then hoping they don’t ping off of your phone and hit the ground with a sad little smash. Six lenses in a small space naturally means they’re aimed at enthusiasts, but ramp up your Kickstarter pledge and you can go pro, with a set of detachable advanced lenses. And before you think they sound smashing in the aforementioned bad sense, they utilise the same super-fast sliding mechanism, so you’ll catch that all-important shot while your photography cohorts are scrabbling about on the floor.