Panasonic’s GX9 is a compact mirrorless camera aimed at street photographers

Are you the kind of photographer who likes to wander the streets snapping photos of models, graffiti and stylish saxophonists? You are? Great! Panasonic reckons the Lumix GX9 is the camera for you. It’s sort of a mashup between the GX8 and the GX85, adopting a 20.3MP sensor similar to the one found in the former, but dropping its optical low pass filter, which should give you sharper images. From the GX85 it retains the built-in pop-up flash and even more bag-friendly body. The new camera has 5-axis in-body stabilisation - an bump on the 4-axis found in the GX8 - and there’s a 30fps 4K burst mode. Both the viewfinder and touchscreen LCD can be tilted for better flexibility as you prowl the urban jungle. To top it all off, you’ve got the new L.Monochrome D mode, which should bring greater dynamic range to your black and white film-like shots. The GX9 has a March launch date in the US, arriving in black or silver for $1,000 with a 12-60mm lens.