The Livestream Mevo is a pocket studio for your Facebook Live empire

TV studio cameras used to be about the size of ED-209, but the Mevo ($400) shrinks a live, multi-camera setup into a pocketable cylinder. It can record straight to Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Periscope, or onto its bundled 16GB SD card. The really clever bit, though, is that its 4K sensor and app combine to let you crop into the frame for close-ups and smooth pans, giving the impression that you have both a multi-camera setup and supreme editing skills. Still, we’re going to buy a massive, 80s Marconi camera on eBay to go with it, just for old time’s sake.