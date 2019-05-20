Sony expands Extra Bass headphone range with noise cancelling WH-XB900N

Sony has expanded its Extra Bass line of headphones with the brand new WH-XB900N wireless cans (£230). The premium over-ears are the first in the Extra Bass range to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) tech, letting you block out pesky background noise and jam to your favourite tunes in peace. The bluetooth headphones also include support for Amazon Alexa and Spotify Connect, and you'll be able to indulge in 30 hours worth of Elvis Presley. If that's got your interest piqued, you'll be able to get your mitts on the WH-XB900Ns when they launch in July.