The sixth generation of B&W’s beloved 600 Series promises to be the sweetest-sounding yet

East Sussex audio stalwart Bowers & Wilkins has just dropped the sixth generation of its veteran 600 Series speakers (from £399, available now), and whether you’re a vinyl junkie or a home cinema head, it’s promising to change your life through sweet, sweet sonics. The highlight feature of the 2018 600 Series is introduction of the Continuum cone, a Kevlar component previously available on the flagship 800 Series and precision engineered to deliver squeaky-clean midrange sound straight to your ears. With floor-standing, bookshelf and standmount speakers available, plus a dedicated centre channel and a choice of three subwoofers, you can build anything from a simple stereo pair to an intricate 7.2 array – as long as you’ve got a fair bit of cash going spare, that is…