Nothing’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds will launch on June 1

Headed by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, the tech startup Nothing has been teasing its imminent arrival for several months now, and we finally have a launch date for its debut product: June 1. It’s interesting that a brand calling itself Nothing and seemingly taking a minimalist approach to consumer tech is choosing one of the most overstuffed markets in the business right now to make its mark in, but the Ear 1 will be true wireless earbuds with which Nothing will try to tempt people away from AirPods and their many, many rivals. We don’t know much yet, but on the design front Nothing has said the Ear 1 ‘combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality’, which makes them sound a bit like wine, and will eventually be followed by a sequel called, well, guess. In time, Nothing will enter new product categories, with its buds presumably becoming part of a wider ecosystem. It’s probably over-ambitious to be daydreaming about totally invisible headphones, but we’re nonetheless intrigued to see what Pei and gang have to offer. Watch this space.