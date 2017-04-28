Master & Dynamic goes red in the ear with Leica-inspired headphones

Pilfering a Pantone shade for your own might seem untoward, but it’s a tactic that’s worked wonders for Leica: add a splash of subtle red and you can’t help but picture yourself living the life of a Leica owner, cresting low waves off the harbours of Monaco. Or something like that. A tribute to Leica’s fabled Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 lens, the 0.95 Signature Collection features three sets of cans - including the cowhide-wrapped MW60 wireless on-ears (£500), complete with crimson cup lining and Leica’s own red marker. It’s all understatement and rugged lines and, paired with the MP1000 stand (£50), makes for quite the stylish package.