JBL is prototyping a pair of self-charging headphones that could launch in 2020

Keeping all of your devices charged can be a huge pain, but headphone maker JBL wants to take at least one load off your mind with its new Reflect Eternal ($125) self-charging headphones. The wireless cans promise to deliver virtually unlimited playtime by using Exeger’s Powerfoyle technology to turn both natural and artificial light into energy. Spending 2 hours outside per day will apparently net users 168 hours of playtime, so on paper the technology seems to work spectacularly. And just in case the British weather fails you, there’s also the option to charge the headphones using a good old fashioned USB. As it stands, the Reflect Eternal’s are currently in the prototype phase of development, although eager beavers can pre-order the device through Indiegogo with an expected launch date of October 2020.