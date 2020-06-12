Grado's experimental hemp headphones want to get you high on fidelity

Experimental technology has a tendency to go up in smoke, but in the case of Grado's new Hemp Headphones (£479.95), that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. The first-of-their-kind cans have been constructed using a hemp and maple blend that Grado claims produces audio with precision, warmth, and vibrancy. Using good old fashioned trial and error, Grado has fine-tuned the drivers in the headphones to work in tandem with the wood around it, allowing the cans to churn out a fuller sound packed with distinct lows and highs. As is always the case with this sort of thing, you might want to try before you buy. Just to, y'know, check it's up to snuff.