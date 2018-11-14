Denon’s artisanal AH-D9200 cans sound great with your hipster coffee

When you think of handmade stuff you probably imagine something artisanal, crafted from upcycled materials or locally sourced ingredients, not a pair of headphones that cost £1399. But each pair of Denon’s over-ear AH-D9200 cans are carefully assembled at the company’s Shirakawa Audio Works facility near Tokyo, using Japanese bamboo and leather to construct each earcup. Inside you’ll find 50mm FreeEdge drivers powered by high-energy magnets that are designed not to flex or distort the mechanism, cutting out any unwanted resonance or rumbles. For maximum enjoyment, wear them while sitting in an absurdly expensive chair and drinking a coffee you can’t pronounce the name of.