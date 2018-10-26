Carry on grooving with Anker’s Soundcore ModelZero+

OK, let’s get it out of the way. Yes, Anker’s new Soundcore ModelZero+ looks like a robot’s handbag, but there are enough Bluetooth speakers out there shaped like boring black boxes. Live a little. With 60W of song-pushing muscle inside it’ll go nice and loud, while Dolby Audio support should keep things sounding sweet. There’s Wi-Fi onboard too, so when it’s at home you get access to Google Assistant, although the five-hour battery life means you might want to keep the charger on standby at all times. If you’re in the States you can pick up a ModelZero+ next month for US$250, but keep your fingers crossed and hopefully it’ll make the trip across the pond too.